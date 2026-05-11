Un'azienda di costruzioni indiana ha annunciato l'ingresso nel mercato europeo con un progetto ferroviario di grandi dimensioni in Croazia. La società ha firmato un accordo per la realizzazione di un'importante infrastruttura ferroviaria, che coinvolge lavori di costruzione e ingegneria. L'iniziativa fa parte di un piano di espansione sul continente e prevede l'impiego di diverse squadre di lavoro specializzate. La firma del contratto è avvenuta a maggio 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is pleased to announce that it has received intimation of the client’s decision of being selected as the most suitable bidder, with a proposal to accept its bid for rehabilitation and construction of a Railway Line in Europe. This project underscores Afcons’ long-term commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure globally and is to be the company’s largest international order to date. Mr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, “This milestone project, marks a significant step in Afcons’ global journey, with an entry into Europe.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Afcons forays in Europe, with a major railway project in Croatia

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