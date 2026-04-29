Il 29 aprile 2026, a Santa Clara, è stato annunciato il debutto nordamericano di KaiTu Technology, azienda specializzata in dispositivi industriali mobili. La compagnia ha presentato un nuovo sistema basato su intelligenza artificiale incarnata, che mira a rivoluzionare il settore. La notizia arriva in un momento di espansione per l’azienda, che ora avvia una nuova fase nel mercato globale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — KaiTu Technology (MightyCargo) made its North American debut at the inaugural Embodied AI Innovation Summit in Santa Clara, marking a new phase in the company’s strategy to upgrade global industrial mobile equipment driven by embodied AI and new energy. Under the theme “Code the Future Together”, the summit convened global innovators in artificial intelligence and robotics. A Vice President of KaiTu Technology delivered a keynote address, analyzing the trillion-dollar market trends for forklift mobile equipment and AMRs. He shared the company’s strategic focus on intelligent driving electric forklifts and heavy-duty AMRs, as well as its technology roadmap and global expansion plan to define next-generation industrial mobile equipment with AI.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - KaiTu Technology: Reshaping Global Industrial Mobile Equipment with Embodied AI, North American Debut Launches New Global Journey

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