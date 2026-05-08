A Philadelphia, il comitato organizzatore ha aperto le iscrizioni per il pass stampa e la registrazione dei tifosi in vista del FIFA Fan Festival™ durante i Mondiali di calcio del 2026. I giornalisti interessati devono presentare domanda in anticipo per ottenere i credenziali media, mentre i tifosi devono completare la registrazione per partecipare all’evento. Le procedure sono state annunciate attraverso un comunicato ufficiale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Media Must Apply in Advance; Fans Required to Register for Entry PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2026 PRNewswire — Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup™ in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, is now accepting media credential applications for on-site coverage at FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia (Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park). Free registration is also open for fans to attend FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia. FIFA Fan Festival™ is the official public fan experience of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering supporters the best place outside the stadiums to watch matches live in an energetic atmosphere filled with football, music, food, entertainment, and cultural programming.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Opens Media Credentialing and Fan Registration for FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia

Notizie correlate

NBA 2026, i risultati della notte (1 Maggio): Philadelphia si guadagna gara-7. New York travolge Atlanta, Minnesota elimina DenverCi sarà sicuramente una gara-7 nel primo turno dei Playoff NBA 2026 ed è quella che si sono guadagnati i Philadelphia 76ers, vincendo in casa 106-93...

Laura Pellicoro: record a Philadelphia e via per i MondialiLaura Pellicoro, la mezzofondista brianzola di 25 anni, ha raggiunto un traguardo storico qualificandosi per i Mondiali indoor di Torun dopo aver...

Panoramica sull’argomento

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Opens Media Credentialing and Fan Registration for FIFA Fan Festival PhiladelphiaMedia Must Apply in Advance; Fans Required to Register for EntryPHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee ... finanznachrichten.de

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Opens Media Credentialing and Fan Registration for FIFA Fan Festival™ PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup™ in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, is now ... manilatimes.net