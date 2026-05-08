Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Opens Media Credentialing and Fan Registration for FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia

Da corrieretoscano.it 8 mag 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

A Philadelphia, il comitato organizzatore ha aperto le iscrizioni per il pass stampa e la registrazione dei tifosi in vista del FIFA Fan Festival™ durante i Mondiali di calcio del 2026. I giornalisti interessati devono presentare domanda in anticipo per ottenere i credenziali media, mentre i tifosi devono completare la registrazione per partecipare all’evento. Le procedure sono state annunciate attraverso un comunicato ufficiale.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Media Must Apply in Advance; Fans Required to Register for Entry  PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2026 PRNewswire — Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup™ in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, is now accepting media credential applications for on-site coverage at FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia (Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park). Free registration is also open for fans to attend FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia.  FIFA Fan Festival™ is the official public fan experience of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering supporters the best place outside the stadiums to watch matches live in an energetic atmosphere filled with football, music, food, entertainment, and cultural programming.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Opens Media Credentialing and Fan Registration for FIFA Fan Festival PhiladelphiaMedia Must Apply in Advance; Fans Required to Register for EntryPHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee ... finanznachrichten.de

philadelphia soccer philadelphia soccer 2026 opensPhiladelphia Soccer 2026 Opens Media Credentialing and Fan Registration for FIFA Fan Festival™ PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup™ in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, is now ... manilatimes.net

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