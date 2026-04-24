Durante il 2026 TUYA Global Developer Summit, Tuya Smart ha presentato la versione aggiornata di Hey Tuya, insieme a nuove funzionalità di intelligenza artificiale. La società, attiva nel settore delle piattaforme cloud AI, ha annunciato lo sviluppo di soluzioni rivolte ai settori domestico, robotico e energetico. La presentazione si è concentrata sulle recenti innovazioni tecnologiche e sugli sviluppi relativi all’ecosistema AI, senza menzionare dettagli specifici sui partner o sui prodotti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2026 PRNewswire — Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global AI cloud platform service provider, today unveiled its newly upgraded Hey Tuya at the 2026 TUYA Global Developer Summit. Tuya also presented its strategic focus on three core AI application ecosystems: AI Home, AI Robot, and AI Energy. The Summit, which opened today, convened thousands of developers, enterprise representatives, and technology experts from around the world to co-build an AI application ecosystem. The newest version of Hey Tuya represents a comprehensive evolution from foundational AI capabilities to scenario-based intelligent experiences.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Tuya Smart Unveils Upgraded Hey Tuya and Expanded AI Capabilities for Hardware Innovation, Advancing AI Home, AI Robot, and AI Energy Ecosystems

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