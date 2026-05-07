Univar Solutions ha annunciato un cambiamento nella propria leadership. A partire dal 1° luglio 2026, il presidente e amministratore delegato, David Jukes, passerà alla posizione di presidente esecutivo. La società ha comunicato questa decisione tramite un comunicato ufficiale. La notizia riguarda la transizione di ruoli all’interno dell’azienda, senza ulteriori dettagli sui motivi o sui piani successivi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jukes, will transition into the role of Executive Chair effective July 1, 2026 DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 7, 2026 PRNewswire — Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a leadership evolution that supports the Company’s continued growth and strategic transformation. As Univar Solutions continues to focus on creating value across all segments of its business, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jukes, will transition into the role of Executive Chair.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Univar Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution

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