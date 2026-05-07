Una società di investimento ha annunciato una partnership strategica con un fondo di capitale di rischio, coinvolgendo vari marchi del settore alberghiero. L’accordo riguarda la gestione e lo sviluppo di progetti nel settore dell’ospitalità, con focus su diverse strutture distribuite in Indonesia. La comunicazione è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato stampa datato 7 maggio 2026, che descrive l’intesa e le attività previste.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BALI, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2026 – Mirah Investment & Development, a Bali-based hospitality development and management group with an active portfolio spanning branded residences, hotels and resorts, and lifestyle hospitality across Indonesia and over 1,000 units currently under construction, announced a strategic investment partnership with RV Capital, an investment manager with offices in Singapore and the UAE specialising in Asia-Pacific hospitality real estate. The partnership spans equity positions in two of Mirah’s signature hospitality brands, SOMOSHOTELS and Cocana Resorts, and includes access to a pipeline of at least five additional locations across Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and beyond over the next 5 years.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Mirah Investment & Development Announces Strategic Partnership with RV Capital Across Portfolio of Hospitality Brands

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