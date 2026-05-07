Mirah Investment & Development Announces Strategic Partnership with RV Capital Across Portfolio of Hospitality Brands
Una società di investimento ha annunciato una partnership strategica con un fondo di capitale di rischio, coinvolgendo vari marchi del settore alberghiero. L’accordo riguarda la gestione e lo sviluppo di progetti nel settore dell’ospitalità, con focus su diverse strutture distribuite in Indonesia. La comunicazione è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato stampa datato 7 maggio 2026, che descrive l’intesa e le attività previste.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BALI, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2026 – Mirah Investment & Development, a Bali-based hospitality development and management group with an active portfolio spanning branded residences, hotels and resorts, and lifestyle hospitality across Indonesia and over 1,000 units currently under construction, announced a strategic investment partnership with RV Capital, an investment manager with offices in Singapore and the UAE specialising in Asia-Pacific hospitality real estate. The partnership spans equity positions in two of Mirah’s signature hospitality brands, SOMOSHOTELS and Cocana Resorts, and includes access to a pipeline of at least five additional locations across Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and beyond over the next 5 years.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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