Pulnovo Medical ha annunciato un investimento strategico da parte di Medtronic in una raccolta di fondi che ha superato i 100 milioni di dollari. La fase di finanziamento ha visto una domanda superiore all’offerta, portando a un risultato sovrascritto. L’operazione riguarda un accordo tra le due aziende, senza ulteriori dettagli sui termini o sul numero di partecipanti coinvolti. La notizia è stata comunicata attraverso un comunicato stampa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — Pulnovo Medical, a pioneer in breakthrough therapies for treating Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Failure, today announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed $100 million strategic financing round with a leading investment by Medtronic, one of the world’s largest medical technology companies, alongside continued support from existing investors such as EQT, Qiming Venture Partners, Gaorong Ventures, OrbiMed, and Lilly Asia Ventures. Pulnovo also welcomes new investors, including HSG (formerly Sequoia China), and other prominent global investors. This...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Pulnovo Medical Announces Strategic Investment from Medtronic in oversubscribed $100 Million Financing Round

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