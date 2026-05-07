Nel primo trimestre del 2026, METLEN Energy & Metals ha pubblicato un aggiornamento sulle proprie attività, evidenziando un avvio solido dell’anno e una crescente accelerazione nel percorso di trasformazione strategica. La società, quotata alla Borsa di Londra, ha condiviso dettagli riguardanti i risultati e le iniziative intraprese in questo periodo. L’annuncio è stato diffuso attraverso un comunicato che specifica la data e la provenienza dell’aggiornamento.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE (“METLEN”, OR “THE COMPANY”) TRADING UPDATE Q1 2026: Strong Start to 2026 with Accelerating Strategic Transformation ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, May 7, 2026 PRNewswire — METLEN Energy & Metals PLC (LSE Listing: MTLN, RIC: MTLN.L, Bloomberg: MTLN.LN Athens Listing: MTLN, RIC: MTLNr.AT, Bloomberg: MTLN.GA, ADR: MYTHY US) today announces its Trading Update for Q1 2026. The Company delivered a strong start to the year, reflecting solid momentum across Energy, Metals and Infrastructure, together with continued execution of the strategic investment program, pointing to a speedy return to the medium-term trajectory, announced in the CMD in London, April 2025.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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METLEN Energy & Metals: Risultati Finanziari 2025COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ATENE, Grecia e LONDRA, 9 aprile 2026 /PRNewswire/ — METLEN Energy & Metals PLC (LSE Listing: MTLN, RIC:...

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