DJI ha annunciato il rilascio del nuovo modello Osmo Mobile 8P, dotato di funzioni avanzate di framing e tracking. Tra le novità principali ci sono la funzione Osmo FrameTap e ActiveTrack 8, che permettono ai creatori di contenuti di ottenere riprese più precise e stabili. Questo aggiornamento è stato comunicato attraverso un comunicato stampa che evidenzia le caratteristiche tecniche del prodotto e le sue capacità innovative.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Creators Can Now Unlock Next-Level Gimbal Features with Osmo FrameTap, ActiveTrack 8.0, and Apple DockKit SHENZHEN, China, May 7, 2026 PRNewswire — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces the Osmo Mobile 8P to the global market. Equipped with next-level framing and tracking features, creators can elevate their smartphone shots with precision. The new detachable Osmo FrameTap remote enables creators to shoot remote-controlled selfies with precise framing. Meanwhile, the upgraded ActiveTrack 8.01 delivers even more agile subject tracking to keep subjects in frame, even in complex crowds.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - DJI Delivers Pro Framing and Tracking with Osmo Mobile 8P

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