Dal 27 al 28 aprile si è svolto a Madrid un evento culinario che ha visto coinvolti chef provenienti da diverse parti del mondo. Tra i partecipanti c’erano Chef Ziling Zhou, fondatrice di Silver Beach e nota come la prima donna a ricoprire il ruolo di Truffle Knight in Asia, e lo chef spagnolo tre stelle Michelin, David Muñoz. La manifestazione ha promosso uno scambio di esperienze tra le cucine di Oriente e Occidente, con momenti di confronto e degustazioni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CHENGDU, China and MADRID, May 7, 2026 PRNewswire — From April 27 to 28, a cross-cultural dialogue of flavors between East and West concluded in Madrid, Spain. At the center of this collaboration was Chef Ziling Zhou, founder of Silver Beach, a “forager chef” and Asia’s First Female Truffle Knight Chef. As the only invited female chef from Asia, she joined Chef David Muñoz for a two-day guest collaboration, using cuisine as a medium to carry out an in-depth exchange of flavors and culture. As the only three-Michelin-star restaurant in Madrid, DiverXO is globally renowned for its highly creative culinary expression.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Chef Ziling Zhou, Founder of Silver Beach, Asia’s First Female Truffle Knight Chef × Culinary Visionary, Spanish Three-Michelin-Star Chef David Muñoz: A Culinary Dialogue from Chengdu to Madrid Concludes Successfully

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