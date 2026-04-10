Un'azienda specializzata in prodotti IoT ha annunciato il lancio di un nuovo dispositivo chiamato EG71 Building IoT Gateway. Si tratta del primo gateway sul mercato in grado di integrare in modo unificato sistemi per edifici complessi. L'evento è avvenuto in Cina e il prodotto è stato presentato ufficialmente alla fine della scorsa settimana. Il nuovo dispositivo è destinato a migliorare la gestione e l'integrazione delle tecnologie all’interno di edifici intelligenti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE XIAMEN, China, April 10, 2026 PRNewswire — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products, announced the launch of the EG71 Building IoT Gateway, designed to address smart building integration challenges. As smart buildings scale in complexity, integration remains the industry’s key bottleneck. Fragmented protocols, including BACnet, Modbus, KNX, M-Bus, IO, and LoRaWAN®, continue to operate in isolation, forcing integrators to rely on multiple gateways and protocol converters. Milesight’s EG71 Building IoT Gateway is designed to simplify this complexity by enabling deep integration across both wired and wireless devices. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Milesight Launches EG71, the Industry’s First Unified Gateway for Deep Building Integration

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