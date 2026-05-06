Il settore della produzione hardware di Taiwan si prepara a un evento di grande rilievo nel 2026, con una piattaforma dedicata che riunirà aziende e professionisti del settore. L'evento si svolgerà a Taichung e sarà il punto di riferimento principale per la presentazione di innovazioni e soluzioni hardware sviluppate nell’isola. La manifestazione rappresenta un momento di confronto e crescita per le imprese taiwanesi specializzate in tecnologia e produzione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TAICHUNG, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — When sourcing from Taiwan, location is the ultimate strategic advantage. Don’t be misled by smaller, general trade shows held in city centers like Taipei. To truly connect with the source, you must go where the products are born. TiTE x IHT (Oct 20-22, 2026) in Taichung is the undisputed largest and most vital hardware industrial expo on the island. Hosted directly in the heart of Taiwan’s precision manufacturing cluster, this event features 1,000+ booths and 500+ top-tier manufacturers, offering a scale and industrial depth that no other exhibition can replicate. Why Global Buyers Choose the Taichung Source Over Urban Trade Shows: Experience the synergy of smart manufacturing and global trade.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - TiTE x IHT 2026: The Definitive Hub for Taiwan’s Hardware Manufacturing Excellence

Notizie correlate

Dalla maskirovka russa alle mire su Taiwan: l'Occidente e la lezione ucraina per TaiwanGli avvisi sull’invasione di Kiev furono sottovalutati tra scetticismo e bias cognitivi.

WE Award – Women Excellence 2026: Il Sole 24 Ore, Financial Times e Sky Tg24 insieme per la quarta edizioneIl Sole 24 Ore, in collaborazione con Financial Times e con la media partnership di Sky Tg24, presenta la quarta edizione del WE Award – Women...