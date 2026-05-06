A Ginevra, una coalizione panafricana ha annunciato la creazione di un gruppo di lavoro dedicato alle riparazioni e ha adottato la Dichiarazione di Ginevra sulla Giustizia Riparativa. Leader continentali e della diaspora hanno chiesto un'azione globale coordinata per trasformare il riconoscimento delle ingiustizie storiche da parte delle Nazioni Unite in strumenti concreti di riparazione. La comunicazione ufficiale sottolinea l’obiettivo di tradurre l’apprezzamento internazionale in misure pratiche.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Continental and diaspora leaders call on coordinated global action to translate UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into concrete reparative frameworks. GENEVA, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — The Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF), in strategic alliance with the Ligue Panafricaine–UMOJA (LP-U) and the Université Populaire Africaine en Suisse (UPAF), has officially concluded the Geneva Forum on Reparative Justice & Colonial Accountability. This summit culminated in the formal establishment of the PPF-D Justice Taskforce and the unanimous adoption of the Geneva Declaration on Reparative Justice, the 12-Month Advocacy Calendar and the Reparations Advocacy Manual & Toolkit.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative Justice

Notizie correlate

Land in focus at Geneva peace talks between Russia and UkraineGENEVA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Representatives of Ukraine and Russia will meet in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday for a fresh round of U.

Russia says Ukraine peace talks in Geneva were difficult, but business-likeMOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that U.

Tutti gli aggiornamenti

Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative JusticeContinental and diaspora leaders call on coordinated global action to translate UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into concrete reparative frameworks. adnkronos.com

Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF): Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative ...Continental and diaspora leaders call on coordinated global action to translate UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into concrete reparative frameworks. GENEVA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ... finanznachrichten.de