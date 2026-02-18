russia says ukraine peace talks in geneva were difficult but business like

Vladimir Medinsky, rappresentante russo, ha dichiarato che i colloqui di pace tra Russia e Ucraina a Ginevra sono stati complicati a causa delle intense divergenze tra le parti. Durante l'incontro, i rappresentanti hanno discusso a lungo sulle condizioni per un possibile armistizio, senza riuscire a trovare un accordo immediato. Medinsky ha aggiunto che, nonostante le difficoltà, i negoziati sono rimasti professionali e basati sui fatti.

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva had been difficult but business-like, and that a new round of talks would be held soon. The U.S. has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has been halting, with Russia demanding Ukraine withdraw from parts of the eastern Donbas region it still controls, an idea Kyiv has rejected. “The negotiations lasted two days: a very long time yesterday in various formats, and then about two hours today,” Medinsky, a senior Kremlin aide, told reporters in Geneva. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

