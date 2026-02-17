Russia pummels Ukraine’s power grid before talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the overnight strikes on 12 Ukrainian regions that came under attack hours before the scheduled start of U.S.-backed trilateral talks involving Kyiv and Moscow in Geneva. “It was a combined strike, specially calculated to cause as much damage as possible to our energy sector,” Zelenskiy wrote on X, calling for diplomacy to be backed by “justice and strength.” Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has frequently carried out attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities this winter that have knocked out power and heating. Ukraine’s deputy energy minister said the three workers were killed when a Russian drone struck their car near the Sloviansk power plant, in a frontline area which Moscow wants Kyiv to cede in exchange for peace. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina a Chisinau si sono verificati blackout diffusi nell’intera Moldova.

La questione del territorio è al centro dei colloqui di Ginevra tra Russia e Ucraina, che si svolgono oggi e domani.

