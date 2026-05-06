abec expands process sciences group to strengthen bioprocess optimization capabilities

ABEC ha annunciato l’espansione del suo team di scienze dei processi, con l’obiettivo di migliorare le capacità di ottimizzazione dei bioprocessi. La società ha aggiunto nuove risorse e competenze per rafforzare le attività di ricerca e sviluppo nel settore biotecnologico. L’azienda ha comunicato che questa mossa mira a rispondere alle esigenze dei clienti e a migliorare l’efficienza delle operazioni di produzione biologica.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — ABEC, a global leader in bioprocess engineering solutions, announced the expansion of its Process Sciences group, expanding its ability to help biopharmaceutical manufacturers accelerate development, reduce risk, and improve productivity across the bioprocess lifecycle. The Process Sciences team integrates chemical and bioengineering expertise with advanced modeling, experimental testing, and custom equipment design to support customers from early development through commercial production. By combining hands-on experimentation with computational tools, ABEC enables faster troubleshooting, more efficient scale-up, and reliable technology transfer while maintaining product quality and consistency.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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ABEC Expands Process Sciences Group to Strengthen Bioprocess Optimization CapabilitiesBETHLEHEM, Pa., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABEC, a global leader in bioprocess engineering solutions, announced the expansion of its Process Sciences group, expanding its ability to help ... adnkronos.com

ABEC, Inc.: ABEC Expands Process Sciences Group to Strengthen Bioprocess Optimization CapabilitiesABEC, a global leader in bioprocess engineering solutions, announced the expansion of its Process Sciences group, expanding its ability to help biopharmaceutical ... finanznachrichten.de