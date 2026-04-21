woolpert expands uk architecture capabilities with acquisition of umc architects

Una società specializzata in architettura ha annunciato di aver acquisito uno studio nel Regno Unito, ampliando così le proprie capacità nel settore. Questa operazione mira a rispondere alla crescente richiesta di nuovi data center e di progetti di riqualificazione industriale in Europa. La transazione riguarda un’azienda che si occupa di progettazioni a livello internazionale e rafforza la presenza nel mercato europeo. Nessuna delle parti ha fornito dettagli sui termini dell’accordo.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE The move strengthens Woolpert’s global design capabilities to support accelerating demand for data centers and industrial redevelopment across Europe. LONDON, April 21, 2026 PRNewswire — As demand accelerates to repurpose industrial and logistics sites for next?generation infrastructure, Woolpert has acquired UMC Architects, a U.K.-based architecture firm known for its industrial, logistics, and large?scale redevelopment expertise. The acquisition strengthens Woolpert’s ability to deliver its integrated architecture, engineering, and geospatial solutions across the region. Since its founding in 2012, UMC has grown to over 90 design staff across its three offices in Newark, Manchester, and London.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Woolpert Expands U.K. Architecture Capabilities with Acquisition of UMC ArchitectsThe move strengthens Woolpert's global design capabilities to support accelerating demand for data centers and industrial redevelopment across Europe. LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand ... adnkronos.com

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