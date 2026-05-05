Il 4 maggio 2026, Theon International ha annunciato di aver stipulato un accordo vincolante di esclusiva per l'acquisizione di Merio. L'intesa prevede che le parti si impegnino a negoziare in modo esclusivo per un determinato periodo di tempo, durante il quale sono state definite le condizioni principali dell'operazione. L'annuncio è stato diffuso attraverso le agenzie Bloomberg e Reuters, confermando la decisione ufficiale della società.

- PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 4 May 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce that it has agreed on binding terms, having entered into an exclusivity agreement with the sole shareholder of Merio SAS (MERIO), RPL Développement, to acquire upfront an 80% stake of MERIO. The conclusion of the transaction is subject to consummation of long-form documentation and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and internally generated cash. Foreseen Deal Structure THEON to acquire 80% of MERIO at an accretive EBIT multiple. MERIO is expected to generate above €15 million in revenues in FY 2026 and a projected EBIT of above €3.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - THEON enters into binding terms/ exclusivity agreement for the acquisition of MERIO

Notizie correlate

Leggi anche: THEON officially inaugurates the production facilities of THEON Belgium in Zaventem, expanding its European footprint

CAMSO Construction Enters Key European Markets with Strong On-Ground ReadinessCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PARIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CAMSO Construction has announced its market readiness across key...