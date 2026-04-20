CAMSO Construction ha annunciato l’ingresso in alcuni mercati europei, con una presenza consolidata sul territorio. La società ha attivato uffici e reti di distribuzione locali per rafforzare la sua presenza nelle aree di interesse. Sono stati stabiliti accordi con partner e rivenditori per facilitare la distribuzione dei prodotti. La compagnia ha inoltre investito in risorse e logistica per garantire una disponibilità immediata ai clienti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PARIS, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — CAMSO Construction has announced its market readiness across key European markets – France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, marking the first phase of its planned business expansion following RPG Group’s acquisition of the compact construction tires and tracks business from Michelin in September 2025. This first wave of entry reflects a focused, long-term growth strategy, building a strong hyperlocal operational foundation before scaling further across regions. With a global leadership team, in-house engineering expertise, and established manufacturing capabilities, CAMSO Construction is now equipped to deliver high-performance tires and tracks tailored to the evolving needs of European construction customers.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CAMSO Construction Enters Key European Markets with Strong On-Ground Readiness

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