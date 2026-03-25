isx financial eu plc announces corporate name change to xryma plc

L'azienda autorizzata dal Banco Centrale di Cipro ha comunicato che i propri azionisti hanno approvato la modifica del nome societario. La società, precedentemente nota come ISX Financial EU Plc, diventa ufficialmente Xryma Plc con effetto immediato. La notizia è stata resa pubblica attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, senza indicazioni su ulteriori dettagli o motivazioni legate al cambio di denominazione.

- NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 23, 2026 PRNewswire -- ISX Financial EU Plc, an EEA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorised by the Central Bank of Cyprus, announced that its shareholders have approved the change of the company's name to Xryma Plc, effective immediately. The name change reflects the evolution of the Group's activities and its positioning as a broader financial technology and infrastructure provider operating across multiple markets and service lines. Xryma is derived from the Greek word "?????" (pronounced as chryma), meaning money or a thing of value. The new name underscores both the Company's Hellenic foundations and its role within the global payments ecosystem. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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