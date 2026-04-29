ESG | HitGen Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Una società quotata alla Borsa di Shanghai ha pubblicato il suo rapporto sulla sostenibilità relativo all’anno 2025. Il documento è stato reso pubblico il 29 aprile 2026 e riguarda le attività di un’azienda cinese specializzata in biotecnologie. Nel rapporto vengono presentati dati e risultati relativi agli aspetti ambientali, sociali e di governance, fornendo dettagli sulle pratiche adottate dall’azienda durante l’ultimo anno.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CHENGDU, China, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc. (“HitGen”, SSE: 688222.SH) released its 2025 Sustainability Report on April 29, 2026. This report is the second sustainability report of HitGen, aiming to present the Company’s philosophies and policies in environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) areas, as well as its sustainable development practices and performance in the year of 2025, to systematically respond to stakeholder concerns. Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and CEO of HitGen Inc., commented: “As an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise committed to ‘contributing to human health’, HitGen has always believed that the core of a company lies in continuously creating value.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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ESG | HitGen Releases 2025 Sustainability ReportShanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc. ('HitGen', SSE: 688222.SH) released its 2025 Sustainability Report on April 29, 2026. This report is the second sustainability report of HitGen, aimi ... adnkronos.com

HitGen Inc.: ESG | HitGen Releases 2025 Sustainability ReportShanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc. (HitGen, SSE: 688222.SH) released its 2025 Sustainability Report on April 29, 2026. This report ... finanznachrichten.de