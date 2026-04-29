Il 29 aprile 2026, la società svedese specializzata in asset digitali ha annunciato il debut del Virtune Hyperliquid ETP sulla piattaforma di scambio tedesca Deutsche Börse Xetra. L'ETP, un prodotto finanziario legato a criptovalute, è stato ufficialmente quotato e reso disponibile agli investitori sulla borsa di Francoforte. La società ha comunicato questa operazione attraverso un comunicato stampa ufficiale.

- Frankfurt, 29th of April 2026 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune today announced the listing of the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany.Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 300 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe's leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs. Virtune is now expanding its product offering with the listing of the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP. This listing underscores Virtune's commitment to providing European investors with secure, transparent, and regulated access to the digital asset market.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Virtune launches the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra

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