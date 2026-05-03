L'Istituto di Cooperazione Sud-Sud presso l'Università di Pechino ha compiuto dieci anni. Da quando è stato fondato, l'istituto si è dedicato a promuovere scambi e formazione tra paesi in via di sviluppo. Nel corso del tempo, ha accolto studenti provenienti da diverse nazioni e ha organizzato numerosi programmi di formazione, con un focus particolare su tematiche di cooperazione internazionale e sviluppo sostenibile. Recentemente, tra gli iscritti si è distinto un ex ministro di uno Stato insulare.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 3, 2026 PRNewswire — When Ismail Zabeeh enrolled as a doctoral student at the Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development (ISSCAD) at Peking University, he had already served as a state minister in the Maldives. What drew him back to a classroom was the chance to study development through the firsthand experience of countries that have undergone rapid development themselves. Zabeeh is far from alone. Eric Dodoo-Amoo, who heads the China Desk of the Ministry of Finance of Ghana, is an ISSCAD graduate from the class of 2022. On April 29, 2026, both came to PKU’s Yingjie Overseas Exchange Center to join students and alumni from around the world in marking the institute’s 10th anniversary, celebrated with a forum on sustainable development in the Global South.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - A Decade of Learning Across Borders: PKU’s South-South Institute Turns 10

Notizie correlate

FC 26, EFFETTO NOSTALGIA: PARTE LA SEASON 7 “SOUTH AFRICA ’10”! TORNANO LE VUVUZELAS E LE ICONE MONDIALIStamattina alle 09:00, EA Sports ha ufficialmente dato il via alla nuova stagione di Football Ultimate Team.

South Pars, cos'è e perché è importante il più grande giacimento di gas naturale. Media israeliani: «Può rifornire il mondo per 10 anni»Il giacimento di South Pars, colpito nell’attacco israeliano, è riconosciuto come il più esteso bacino di gas naturale al mondo.