La 139ª Fiera di Canton, che si svolge a Guangzhou, ha introdotto nove nuove zone dedicate a diversi settori di prodotti. La manifestazione si concentra sulla presentazione di articoli aggiornati e ampliati, con l’obiettivo di promuovere un miglioramento delle condizioni di vita. La fiera, in corso, coinvolge espositori e visitatori provenienti da varie parti del mondo e si concentra su aree di prodotti rafforzate e innovative.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2026 PRNewswire — The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has rolled out nine newly established product zones. Phase 3 features an expanded and upgraded Intelligent Healthcare zone and the inaugural presentation of a Functional & Technical Fabrics zone. The upgraded Intelligent Healthcare zone brings together 50 companies presenting a full spectrum of intelligent medical solutions, spanning AI-powered diagnostics, surgical robotics, and next?generation eldercare technologies. Exhibits highlight how medical devices are becoming smaller, more precise, and increasingly non?invasive.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 139th Canton Fair Phase 3 Advances Toward a Better Life with New and Strengthened Product Zones

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Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center StageCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has...

139th Canton Fair: Innovation Shapes Quality Living in the Houseware CategoryCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 139th Canton Fair is showcasing a new wave of...

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Pakistani buyers embrace range of goods at 139th Canton Fair as Phase 2 concludesThe 139th China Import and Export Fair, widely known as the Canton Fair, is in full swing in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, running from April 15 to May 5. As Phase 2 concluded on April 27, ... en.ce.cn

A Look at the Highlights from Phase 1 of the 139th Canton FairFocusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Phase 1 of the 139th Canton Fair is set to open, showcasing innovation at scale. Spanning 520,000 sqm across 25,000+ booths and featuring around 12,000 exhibitors, ... uk.finance.yahoo.com

Record di partecipazione per la Canton Fair 2026, che torna a Guangzhou con numeri in forte crescita e nuove aree espositive dedicate all’innovazione. Partecipano all’evento oltre 32.000 aziende con spazi espositivi si ampliano e nuove sezioni dedicate a - facebook.com facebook