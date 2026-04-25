La 139ª Fiera di Canton si svolge a Guangzhou, in Cina, e presenta una serie di novità nel settore degli articoli per la casa. Gli espositori mostrano prodotti con design più intelligente, miglioramenti in termini di sicurezza e tecniche di lavorazione moderne. La manifestazione si concentra sull’innovazione nel settore, con aziende che presentano strumenti e oggetti di uso quotidiano aggiornati e rivisitati. La fiera si tiene dal 25 aprile 2026 e durerà diversi giorni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 PRNewswire — The 139th Canton Fair is showcasing a new wave of innovation in the Housewares category, where exhibitors are redefining everyday tools through smarter design, enhanced safety, and contemporary craftsmanship. Kitchenware innovation this session is characterized by a “back-to-basics” approach that prioritizes user safety and accessibility. One of the most talked-about advancements is a gravity-based knife storage system. Moving away from traditional magnetic strips or fixed slots, which can limit material compatibility or expose sharp edges, this new design uses the weight of the knife itself to trigger a secure internal clamping mechanism.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 139th Canton Fair: Innovation Shapes Quality Living in the Houseware Category

Notizie correlate

Manufacturing Category at 139th Canton Fair Presents Smarter, Lighter and More Connected SolutionsCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At the 139th Canton Fair, Manufacturing category presented...

Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light?Mobility Design Priorities EmergeCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During the 139th Canton Fair, the Vehicles & Two Wheels...

Contenuti utili per approfondire

Temi più discussi: Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center Stage; Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light?Mobility Design Priorities Emerge; Hardware & Tools Category at 139th Canton Fair Powers a Shift Toward Smarter, Safer and More Efficient Solutions; Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center Stage.

139th Canton Fair: Innovation Shapes Quality Living in the Houseware CategoryThe 139th Canton Fair is showcasing a new wave of innovation in the Housewares category, where exhibitors are redefining everyday tools through smarter design, enhanced safety, and contemporary ... adnkronos.com

139th Canton Fair: Creativity and Innovation Sparks New Possibilities in Gifts & Decorations CategoryPhase 2 of the 139th Canton Fair is spotlighting a new generation of creativity in the Gifts & Decorations category, where exhibitors are blending craftsmanship, technology, sustainability, and cultur ... tirto.id

Alla Canton Fair di Guangzhou, la tecnologia dimostra concretamente come superare le barriere. Grazie a un esoscheletro assistito alla vita, progettato per supportare i movimenti e migliorare l’equilibrio, una visitatrice con disabilità è riuscita a cammin - facebook.com facebook

Alla #CantonFair di #Guangzhou, la tecnologia dimostra concretamente come superare le barriere. Grazie a un esoscheletro assistito alla vita, progettato per supportare i movimenti e migliorare l’equilibrio, una visitatrice con disabilità è riuscita a cammi x.com