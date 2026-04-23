La prima fase della 139ª Fiera di Canton ha presentato nuove zone dedicate ai prodotti, con un'attenzione particolare alle tecnologie emergenti. La manifestazione si svolge a Guangzhou, in Cina, e si tiene dal 23 aprile 2026. Sono stati allestiti spazi specifici per le innovazioni in diversi settori, con l’obiettivo di mettere in mostra le ultime novità tecnologiche e industriali. La fiera si svolge in più fasi, con espositori provenienti da vari Paesi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has further optimized its exhibition landscape with nine new dedicated product zones, reflecting ongoing structural shifts in global trade and the continued upgrading of China’s export portfolio. Among the most closely watched additions in Phase 1 are the consumer and agricultural drone zones, both making their debut at the Canton Fair and offering a focused showcase of applications in the low?altitude economy. The consumer drone zone showcases progress in flight control, AI?based obstacle avoidance and energy efficiency across imaging, tourism, emergency response and patrol.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center Stage

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Approfondimenti e contenuti

Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center StageThe 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has further optimized its exhibition landscape with nine new dedicated product zones, reflecting ongoing structural shifts in global trade and the ... adnkronos.com

A Look at the Highlights from Phase 1 of the 139th Canton FairFocusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Phase 1 of the 139th Canton Fair is set to open, showcasing innovation at scale. Spanning 520,000 ... prnewswire.co.uk