Il 25 aprile, una società di design internazionale ha annunciato l'apertura del suo nuovo Centro Creativo a Londra. L'azienda, con sede a Shenzhen, ha dichiarato questa novità tramite un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 30 aprile 2026. La presenza nel Regno Unito si aggiunge alle sue attività globali, estendendo la sua rete internazionale. La notizia riguarda l'espansione di un gruppo di progettazione che si definisce leader mondiale nel settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China and LONDON, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — On April 25, YANG & Associates Group, a world-leading design practice (hereinafter referred to as “YANG”), officially announced the opening of its Creative Center in London, United Kingdom. This strategic move marks a new phase in YANG’s global expansion, following its deep-rooted presence in the Asian market. The newly established YANG Creative Center is located at 6 Bedford Square in Bloomsbury, adjacent to the British Museum. “This historic building, constructed in 1775, represents a pinnacle of Georgian architecture and urban planning. Its first occupant was John Scott, 1st Earl of Eldon (Lord Chancellor of England), and it was subsequently home to a number of prominent figures in the arts and culture.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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YANG Establishes London Presence with Launch of YANG Creative CenterOn April 25, YANG & Associates Group, a world-leading design practice (hereinafter referred to as 'YANG'), officially announced the opening of its Creative Center in London, United Kingdom. This strat ... adnkronos.com

YANG & Associates Group: YANG Establishes London Presence with Launch of YANG Creative CenterOn April 25, YANG & Associates Group, a world-leading design practice (hereinafter referred to as YANG), officially announced the ... finanznachrichten.de