Durante il 2026, nel contesto del Bergen City Marathon, è stato presentato ufficialmente PB Master, una nuova piattaforma di supporto globale dedicata ai maratoneti, sviluppata da un'azienda leader nel settore delle calzature da corsa. L'iniziativa fa parte del programma X?RUN, che mira a offrire assistenza ai podisti di livello internazionale. La presentazione si è svolta con un evento ad alta energia, segnando il debutto di questa piattaforma.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BERGEN, Norway, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — Xtep, a leading global performance running brand, officially unveiled PB Master – a new flagship initiative under the X?RUN Program – with a high?energy debut at the 2026 Bergen City Marathon. The launch immediately struck a chord with local runners, drawing strong turnout and active participation. On race day, Tage Morken Augustson, wearing Xtep racing gear, took the championship with a time of 2:34:06. Runners wearing Xtep’s flagship running shoes praised the shoes’ outstanding propulsion and stability over the full marathon distance. About PB Master Program PB Master is a dedicated runner support program created by X?RUN for marathoners worldwide.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PB Master Program Debuts: Xtep’s New Global Support Platform for Marathon Runners

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