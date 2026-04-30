Il quotidiano statunitense ha inserito l’isola di Camiguin nella lista dei luoghi da visitare nel 2026, descrivendola come un vero e proprio paradiso senza semafori. L’articolo evidenzia come l’isola sia nota per le sue spiagge, le sorgenti termali e la mancanza di traffico cittadino. La selezione si basa su caratteristiche uniche e attrattive che la distinguono rispetto ad altre destinazioni turistiche. La pubblicazione ha attirato l’attenzione su questa meta tra le più interessanti del prossimo anno.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MANILA, Philippines, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — The Philippines is drawing global attention once again as Camiguin Island, the only Philippine destination listed in the New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2026”, captures the imagination of travelers seeking serenity, adventure, and authentic local experiences. Praised for its “zero traffic lights” charm, the island promises a rare combination of unspoiled natural beauty and easy accessibility. With the near-completion of a major widening project along its 64-km coastal highway, travelers can move seamlessly between the island’s volcanic peaks, pristine sandbars, and hidden waterfalls.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - No Traffic Lights, Just Paradise: Why NYT Named Camiguin a ‘Must-Visit’ in 2026

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TASI LEA O MAGA 4 I VAIPUNA, MAAGIAGI FAAFESAGA'I MA LE OFISA O LEOLEO I MATAUTU O LE 4 CORNERS, UA TATAU ONA FAI NI TRAFFIC LIGHTS MO LE SAFETY O TAGATA AVE TAAVALE MA TAGATA FEO'AI. O LEA LAVA E FAI I LUGA O LE A - facebook.com facebook