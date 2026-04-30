No Script Just Stories | SPellegrino’s ‘Dinner Dialogues’ Captures the Real Genuine Bonds that Lewis Hamilton and His Friends Bring to the Table

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE S.Pellegrino puts meaningful connection at the heart of its new global activation by transforming its iconic bottle into a series of thought-provoking questions, brought to life through Lewis Hamilton’s unscripted conversation with lifelong friends MILAN, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — S.Pellegrino®, the iconic premium Italian sparkling water, today announced the launch of its new global brand activation, ‘Dinner Dialogues,’ featuring legendary driver Lewis Hamilton. S.Pellegrino has long been associated with table – and all the life affirming and memorable experiences that happen around it. For this new activation, S.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - No Script, Just Stories: S.Pellegrino’s ‘Dinner Dialogues’ Captures the Real, Genuine Bonds that Lewis Hamilton and His Friends Bring to the Table

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