Un nuovo studio pubblicato dalla Harvard Business Review Analytic Services evidenzia una discrepanza tra le ambizioni di intelligenza artificiale delle aziende e la loro preparazione effettiva. La ricerca ha coinvolto numerose organizzazioni, rivelando che molte riconoscono l'importanza dell’adozione dell’AI, ma poche sono effettivamente pronte a implementarla su larga scala. I risultati mostrano differenze significative tra le intenzioni e le capacità pratiche delle imprese in questo ambito.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Study finds most organizations recognize the need for connected data, content, and workflows, but few have built the operational foundation required to scale AI CLEVELAND, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of AI-driven content intelligence with the Content Innovation Cloud™ , today announced new research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, Bridging the Readiness Gap to the Agentic Enterprise, showing that enterprise AI ambition is advancing faster than enterprise readiness. While organizations increasingly recognize that AI success depends on connected data, content, and workflows, most have not yet built the operational foundation required to scale it.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - New Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Research Exposes the Gap Between AI Ambition and Enterprise Readiness

Boy Everyone Looked Down On Unlocks a Military Tech System—Spend Money to Access Future Technology!

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Khoros Launches Aurora AI: A New Dawn for Enterprise CommunityCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Less than one year since being acquired by IgniteTech, Khoros...

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Do You Have ‘Brain Fry’? A New Study Says This Everyday Technology Is Causing ItOver half of Americans use AI, according to a 2025 YouGov survey. Using the technology too much can lead to a new problem called brain fry, which Harvard Business Review recently defined as mental ... entrepreneur.com

Microsoft's CMO, AI at Work, #JaredSpataro highlights a key shift in AI. The real value comes when AI is aligned with how work actually flows across systems and teams. Harvard Business Review reinforces this, showing that AI delivers the greatest impact whe - facebook.com facebook

Usare la luce per arrestare le aritmie cardiache. La ricerca svolta con @Harvard, @IITalk e @polimi, dimostra che la stimolazione luminosa può controllare e interrompere le irregolarità del ritmo cardiaco senza approcci invasivi né effetti collaterali unimib.it/co x.com