politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse survey finds

In tutto il mondo, i politici devono affrontare un aumento di violenza, minacce e molestie. La recente indagine pubblicata segnala un aumento preoccupante di atti aggressivi nei confronti di chi ricopre ruoli pubblici. Molti rappresentanti si sentono sempre più insicuri e sotto pressione, con episodi che crescono di giorno in giorno. La situazione mette in discussione la sicurezza di chi lavora in politica e la stabilità dei sistemi democratici.

The IPU, which groups 183 national parliaments, said 71% of all respondents reported experiencing violence from the public, particularly online. Women were more often the targets - disproportionately so when it came to sexualized forms of abuse. “Lawmakers and parliamentarians around the world are facing a surge in intimidation,” IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong told a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “If the phenomenon . is allowed to go uncontrolled, this will have major repercussions for democracy worldwide.” The United States has also seen assassination attempts against now-President Donald Trump, including a shot that hit his ear during his 2024 campaign for reelection. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La polizia iraniana ha arrestato almeno quattro politici legati alla corrente riformista.

