Politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse survey finds

Da internazionale.it 12 feb 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

In tutto il mondo, i politici devono affrontare un aumento di violenza, minacce e molestie. La recente indagine pubblicata segnala un aumento preoccupante di atti aggressivi nei confronti di chi ricopre ruoli pubblici. Molti rappresentanti si sentono sempre più insicuri e sotto pressione, con episodi che crescono di giorno in giorno. La situazione mette in discussione la sicurezza di chi lavora in politica e la stabilità dei sistemi democratici.

The IPU, which groups 183 national parliaments, said 71% of all respondents reported experiencing violence from the public, particularly online. Women were more often the targets - disproportionately so when it came to sexualized forms of abuse. “Lawmakers and parliamentarians around the world are facing a surge in intimidation,” IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong told a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “If the phenomenon . is allowed to go uncontrolled, this will have major repercussions for democracy worldwide.” The United States has also seen assassination attempts against now-President Donald Trump, including a shot that hit his ear during his 2024 campaign for reelection. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse survey finds

© Internazionale.it - Politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse, survey finds

Approfondimenti su Politicians Violence

FC 26 Nuova Evoluzione FLASH: Speed Surge – Massima Velocità!

Iran arrests at least four reform front politicians

La polizia iraniana ha arrestato almeno quattro politici legati alla corrente riformista.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

After 17 Years Trapped In Hell, The SSS-Rank Hero Returns To Show Noobs Real Power.

Video After 17 Years Trapped In Hell, The SSS-Rank Hero Returns To Show Noobs Real Power.

Ultime notizie su Politicians Violence

politicians facing worldwide surgePoliticians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse, survey findsBy David Brunnstrom WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Politicians worldwide are facing a surge in violence, threats and harassment, a survey published on Wednesday by the global Inter-Parliamentary Union ... msn.com

È possibile approfondire il tema consultando notizie e video correlati disponibili.