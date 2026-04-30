Due cortometraggi fanno parte della serie “Fashion Redressed” e mettono in evidenza due progetti specifici. Il primo mostra la tecnologia di rigenerazione del poliestere utilizzata dall’azienda Reju. Il secondo documenta una collaborazione tra Reju e un'organizzazione di beneficenza impegnata nel recupero e nel riutilizzo di materiali tessili. Entrambi i film puntano a illustrare le pratiche di riciclo e circolarità nel settore della moda.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Two short films spotlight Reju’s polyester regeneration technology and collaboration with Goodwill Industries as part of a branded content series. PARIS, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — Reju, the textile-to-textile regeneration leader, appears in Fashion Redressed, a branded content series presented by Global Fashion Agenda and produced for the GFA by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, showcasing more sustainable innovation to a global audience. The series premiered worldwide on April 30 on a BBC.com microsite. Reju was selected to be part of the series and is featured in two short films exploring the company’s work toward addressing one of fashion’s most pressing challenges, textile waste.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Films on Textile Waste and Circularity as part of the “Fashion Redressed” Series

Notizie correlate

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Colucci (Circularity): “Nel 2026 la circolarità diventa condizione per competere”(Adnkronos) – "Il 2026 è l’anno in cui la circolarità diventa una condizione strutturale per competere.

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Week 2 of our 2026 #UNIDO Delegate Programme for #Ghana included a visit to Macfrut , followed by meetings at Confartigianato Prato and Confindustria Toscana Nord with innovative companies in textile waste, technology, and recycling. - facebook.com facebook