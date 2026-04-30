Oggi viene annunciato il lancio globale di ASMAX Mode, una nuova modalità di comunicazione per gruppi di motociclisti. Questa tecnologia utilizza Smart Mesh Control (SMC) per migliorare la connessione tra dispositivi. L'azienda ha presentato ufficialmente questa novità, evidenziando come possa cambiare il modo in cui i motociclisti comunicano durante le uscite di gruppo. L'evento si è svolto a Shenzhen, in Cina, e rappresenta un passo avanti nel settore dell’interfono.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — ASMAX today announced the global debut of ASMAX Mode, its next-generation intercom mode powered by Smart Mesh Control (SMC) technology. Positioned as a breakthrough in rider connectivity, ASMAX Mode combines the stability of mesh communication with intelligent network management to enable seamless, long-range group communication—setting a new benchmark for the industry. For years, riders have faced a fundamental limitation: communication breakdowns caused by distance, terrain, and unstable connections. ASMAX Mode addresses this challenge with a pioneering hybrid architecture that intelligently integrates Bluetooth Mesh and network connectivity.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - ASMAX Mode Makes Global Debut, Redefining the Future of Group Ride Communication

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