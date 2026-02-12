Virtune AB Publ announces the listing of Virtune BNB ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra

Virtune, la società svedese specializzata in gestione di asset crypto, annuncia che il suo prodotto Virtune BNB ETP sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma Deutsche Börse Xetra. È il primo passo nel mercato europeo per questa nuova offerta, che permette agli investitori di accedere facilmente ai token BNB senza doverli comprare direttamente. L’obiettivo è ampliare le possibilità di investimento nel settore delle criptovalute, senza rinunciare alla sicurezza di una piattaforma regolamentata.

- Stockholm, February 12, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of Virtune BNB ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra, one of Europe's leading regulated trading venues. About Virtune BNB ETP Virtune BNB ETP is a physically backed exchange-traded product designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to BNB. This is achieved through a transparent, physically backed structure with institutional-grade security. Virtune BNB ETP: About BNB BNB is the native crypto asset of the BNB Chain ecosystem and is used across one of the largest blockchain networks globally. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

