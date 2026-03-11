Il 11 marzo 2026, Virtune, società svedese di gestione di asset crittografici regolamentata, ha annunciato il lancio del Virtune Stellar ETP sulla piattaforma Deutsche Börse Xetra a Francoforte. La notizia riguarda la quotazione del prodotto finanziario, che sarà disponibile per gli investitori sulla borsa tedesca. Questa operazione rappresenta un passo importante per la società nel mercato europeo delle criptovalute.

- Frankfurt, 11th of March 2026 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune today announced the listing of the Virtune Stellar ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra. Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 270 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe's leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs. Virtune is now expanding its product offering in Germany with the listing of the Virtune Stellar ETP. This listing underscores Virtune's commitment to providing European investors with secure, transparent, and regulated access to the digital asset market. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Virtune lists Stellar ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

