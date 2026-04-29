Una società del settore medico ha annunciato la nomina di un nuovo membro nel consiglio di amministrazione. La scelta riguarda un medico con esperienza nel settore tecnologico e sanitario. La nomina mira a sostenere la crescita negli Stati Uniti e l'espansione internazionale dell’azienda. L’annuncio è stato divulgato tramite comunicato stampa da una sede nel Tennessee. La società si occupa di tecnologie mediche e ha comunicato ufficialmente questa modifica nel proprio organico direttivo.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MedTechIndustryVeterantoSupportNextPhaseofU.S.GrowthandGlobal Expansion NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — Phagenesis, a commercial-stage company pioneering neuromodulation therapies for swallowing disorders, today announced the appointment of Stephen N. Oesterle, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Oesterle is a highly respected leader in the medical technology and life sciences industry, with decades of experience spanning clinical medicine, corporate strategy, and venture investing. He previously served as Senior Vice President for Medicine and Technology at Medtronic and was a member of the company’s Executive Committee for 14 years, where he helped guide long-term innovation strategy and corporate investments.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Phagenesis Appoints Stephen Oesterle, MD, to Board of Directors

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