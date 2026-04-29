kucoin eu strengthens compliance leadership with appointment of experienced amlo and expansion of aml team

KuCoin EU ha annunciato l’ampliamento del suo team dedicato alla conformità normativa con l’ingresso di un nuovo responsabile AML, rafforzando così le proprie strutture di controllo e prevenzione delle attività illecite. La piattaforma, autorizzata ai sensi del regolamento MiCAR e con sede a Vienna, ha anche ampliato il proprio team specializzato in anti-riciclaggio, consolidando le proprie risorse in ambito di conformità normativa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE VIENNA, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — KuCoin EU, the MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform headquartered in Vienna, today announced a significant strengthening of its anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance capabilities with the appointment of C. Kleinhans as Anti-Money Laundering Officer (AMLO), alongside the expansion of its broader AML function. C. Kleinhans has been officially appointed as AMLO for KuCoin EU. In this role, Kleinhans will lead on the platform’s AML and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT) and sanctions framework. She is responsible for leading the design and implementation of risk-based frameworks and overseeing enterprise-wide risk management, governance, and regulatory engagement.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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KuCoin EU Strengthens Compliance Leadership with Appointment of Experienced AMLO and Expansion of AML TeamKuCoin EU, the MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform headquartered in Vienna, today announced a significant strengthening of its anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance capabilities with the ... adnkronos.com

KuCoin EU Expands Local Compliance and Governance Team in AustriaVIENNA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH today announced the expansion of its local compliance and governance team in Austria as part of its long-term commitment to responsible ... prnewswire.co.uk