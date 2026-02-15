Kaja Kallas ha dichiarato che i paesi dell’Unione Europea non sono pronti a stabilire una data di adesione per l’Ucraina. La presidente del Consiglio europeo ha spiegato che molti Stati membri ancora non hanno raggiunto un accordo su questo punto. Durante una conferenza a Monaco, ha aggiunto che alcuni governi temono di compromettere le loro relazioni con la Russia. La discussione sulla possibilità di un percorso di integrazione più rapido resta aperta, ma senza una decisione ufficiale in vista.

Zelenskiy repeated on Saturday that he needed a date as part of security guarantees for a final peace package with Russia. “My feeling is that the member states are not ready to give a concrete date,” Kallas told a panel at the Munich Security Conference. “There’s a lot of work to be done.” Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics echoed the Kallas comments but held out little hope of an imminent peace deal. “Yes, we understand that we need Ukraine in the European Union and, yes, when talking with many heads of state I get the feeling there is no readiness to accept a date,” he said. “Like it or not it is very much tied to the peace deal. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Don’t get sense EU countries ready to give Ukraine date for membership, EU’s Kallas says

Questa mattina a Bruxelles, Kaja Kallas ha annunciato che l’Unione Europea presenterà una lista di concessioni da chiedere alla Russia in vista di un possibile accordo di pace sulla guerra in Ucraina.

L’Unione Europea si appresta a confermare la firma del più grande accordo commerciale mai stipulato con il Mercosur, un'area che comprende diversi paesi del Sud America.

The Greenland Crisis - The Arctic, Alliances & A U.S. Strategic Folly

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.