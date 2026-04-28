Recentemente a Milano si è svolto un evento temporaneo dedicato al distretto di Putuo, nel quartiere di Shanghai, con il nome di “Spring Shanghai • Putuo Day”. L’iniziativa ha permesso ai partecipanti di conoscere le caratteristiche del distretto attraverso esposizioni e attività promozionali. La manifestazione rappresenta una delle occasioni per mettere in evidenza le peculiarità di Putuo nel contesto internazionale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Beijing, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — A “Spring Shanghai • Putuo Day”-themed pop-up event kicked off recently in Milan, the second largest city of Italy, allowing locals to immerse themselves in the distinctive charm of Putuo District of Shanghai. Under the theme of “Garden of Light”, the pop-up event blended Putuo’s cultural heritage with Milan’s artistic aesthetic, transforming a compact newsstand in Largo Augusto into four thematic spaces. Such spaces were respectively centered upon the “Light of Development”, the “Light of Vitality”, the “Light of Warmth” and the “Light of Craftsmanship”, all of which created a refined and richly layered exhibition of urban aesthetics.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Xinhua Silk Road: Spring Shanghai • Putuo Day pop-up event allows Putuo District to shine in Milan

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