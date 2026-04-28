Atelier Seiran, un laboratorio tradizionale giapponese, parteciperà alla 61ª Esposizione Internazionale d’Arte della Biennale di Venezia. L’evento si terrà nel 2026 e l’atelier presenterà un progetto intitolato “The Root of Life” come parte di un evento collaterale ufficiale. L’esposizione si svolge a Tokushima, in Giappone, e coinvolge l’artista e il suo lavoro legato all’antica tecnica “Awa Ai”.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TOKUSHIMA, Japan, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Atelier Seiran will participate in the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. Under the theme “The Root of Life,” the Atelier will present its work in the official Collateral Event “Fissures of Light,” organized by Association Tissali Arts & Cultures. The exhibition will take place at the historic Palazzo Dona dalle Rose from May 5 to November 22, 2026. Image1: Selected for Le Salon 2022, Whirlpools of around Joshi, the season of early spring Yoko Hashimotohttps:cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jpprwfilereleaseM109075202604227924prwPI2fl0RXa6z5Q.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Traditional Japanese Craft “Awa Ai” Heads to 2026 Venice Biennale: Atelier Seiran to Present “The Root of Life” in Official Collateral Event

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