Infortrend, azienda nel settore dello storage, è stata inserita da CRN nella classifica Storage 100 come uno dei cinquanta fornitori di software-defined storage più interessanti per il 2026. La notizia è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato stampa ufficiale il 22 aprile 2026, a Taipei. La classifica comprende aziende di rilievo nel settore e riconosce le realtà più innovative nel campo dello storage digitale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 PRNewswire — Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced it has been recognized in the 2026 CRN Storage 100, earning placement among the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors. CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, is a trusted source of IT channel news and analysis, delivering objective reporting that helps solution providers maintain a competitive advantage for their customers. As part of CRN’s 2026 Storage 100, the “50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors” category highlights companies bringing software capabilities, services, and cloud connectivity to modern storage technologies.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Infortrend Recognized in CRN’s Storage 100 as One of The 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors for 2026

Notizie correlate

Self Storage s’allarga. Altri 50 box a Formì. Affittare spazio è un affareÈ stata inaugurata sabato mattina Formì Self Storage, la nuova sede dislocata della società Forlì Self Storage: in questo caso, come rivela il nome,...

QNAP integra storage locale e cloud con myQNAPcloud OneNel cuore dell’evoluzione del cloud computing, QNAP Systems ha presentato ufficialmente **myQNAPcloud One**, un nuovo modello di archiviazione...