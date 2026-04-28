Niutech to Present Intelligent Continuous Pyrolysis Technology for European Circular Economy Closed-Loop at IFAT Munich 2026

Da corrieretoscano.it 28 apr 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

La fiera internazionale di tecnologia ambientale IFAT Munich 2026 si terrà in Germania dal 4 al 7 maggio. Durante l'evento, l'azienda Niutech presenterà una tecnologia di pirolisi continua intelligente, progettata per supportare l’economia circolare in Europa. La tecnologia si focalizza sul riciclo e il trattamento sostenibile dei materiali, offrendo soluzioni innovative nel settore ambientale. L’evento riunisce professionisti e aziende del settore provenienti da diversi paesi europei.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE JINAN, China, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — The 2026 IFAT Munich International Environmental Technology Fair will take place in Germany from May 4 to 7. As a key global benchmark for waste management, resource recovery and environmental technology, IFAT serves not only as a showcase for cutting-edge international technologies, but also as a window into global circular economy trends and industrial upgrading pathways. This year, Niutech will present its integrated pyrolysis solutions for more than 30 waste types — including waste tires, waste plastics, oily sludge, tar residue, medical waste and biomass — at Booth B4.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

niutech to present intelligent continuous pyrolysis technology for european circular economy closed loop at ifat munich 2026
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Niutech to Present Intelligent Continuous Pyrolysis Technology for European Circular Economy Closed-Loop at IFAT Munich 2026The 2026 IFAT Munich International Environmental Technology Fair will take place in Germany from May 4 to 7. As a key global benchmark for waste ... finanznachrichten.de

Cutting-Edge Pyrolysis Technology | Niutech's Continuous Intelligent Equipment Achieves the Ultimate Disposal of Scrap Tires!JINAN, China, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1.5 billion waste tires are generated worldwide each year, with over 50 million annually in the UK alone. More than half of these are ... finanznachrichten.de

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