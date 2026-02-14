European reaction to Rubio’s speech on transatlantic ties at Munich Security Conference

Il segretario di Stato americano Marco Rubio ha detto che gli Stati Uniti sono

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cast the United States as the “child of Europe” in a message of unity on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, offering some reassurance as well as more criticism to allies after a year of strained ties. “I was very much reassured by the speech of the Secretary of State. We know him. He’s a good friend, a strong ally . and this was, for me, very reassuring to listen to him. We know that in the administration, some have a harsher tone on these topics. But the Secretary of State was very clear. He said ‘We want strong Europe in the Alliance’, and this is what we are working for intensively in the European Union. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Marco Rubio sarà il capo della delegazione americana alla conferenza di Monaco.

Marco Rubio ha parlato al forum di sicurezza di Monaco per sottolineare che gli Stati Uniti e l’Europa devono restare unite, in risposta alle tensioni crescenti tra le due sponde dell’Atlantico.

Wadephul Says US-Europe Ties Remain Strong After Rubio's Statement at Munich Security Conference

Dal palco della Munich Security Conference il governatore democratico della California Gavin Newsom attacca frontalmente Donald Trump, trasformando il palco internazionale di Monaco in una vetrina politica contro l’attuale inquilino della Casa Bianca. New facebook

HE Msgr. Paul R. Gallagher, Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States and International Organizations, attended the 62nd Munich Security Conference @MunSecConf held from February 13 to 15, 2026. x.com