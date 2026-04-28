Con l’avvicinarsi del Primo Maggio, si assiste a un cambiamento nel modo di intendere il lavoro e il recupero. Una nuova azienda si presenta con un prodotto che combina ergonomia dinamica e tecnologia avanzata, progettato per migliorare il benessere durante le attività quotidiane e il recupero post-lavoro. L’azienda annuncia il lancio di questa soluzione innovativa in un evento a Hong Kong, sottolineando come questa possa influenzare le pratiche di lavoro e riposo.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — As International Workers’ Day approaches, the definition of labor is undergoing a silent transformation. For today’s digital architects—the programmers, strategists, and creatives—stamina is no longer measured by physical output but by the ability to sustain focus amid the cumulative stress of static posture. This Labor Day, LiberNovo is moving beyond the passive concept of “support” to pioneer a new paradigm: active recovery, achievable from your desk. Leaving Static Support Behind The LiberNovo Omni—the world’s first ergonomic chair that dynamically responds to natural movement while sitting, recognized with the Red Dot Design Award and certified GREENGUARD Gold—transforms time spent in a chair into a continuous recovery process.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Labor Day Recovery Starts Here: LiberNovo Omni Redefines Work & Recovery with Dynamic Ergonomics

Notizie correlate

Dati aziendali: le soluzioni di backup e disaster recovery di Flashinlabs per una protezione avanzataCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Firenze, aprile 2026 – La perdita di dati aziendali è uno degli eventi più critici che un’impresa possa...

Leggi anche: Frodi al Recovery fund in crescita del 66%. Lo rivela la Procura europea pubblicando i dati sulle indagini portate a termine nel 2025

Contenuti di approfondimento

Si parla di: Lukaku's Training Scare Eases as Recovery Continues; Bitcoin Price Prediction 2026-2031: Is $80K Next?.

Labor Day Recovery Starts Here: LiberNovo Omni Redefines Work & Recovery with Dynamic ErgonomicsAs International Workers' Day approaches, the definition of labor is undergoing a silent transformation. For today's digital architects--the programmers, strategists, and creatives--stamina is no ... bolsamania.com