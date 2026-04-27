Hikvision ha pubblicato i risultati finanziari relativi all’intero anno 2025 e al primo trimestre del 2026. I dati mostrano una crescita costante e un miglioramento della qualità operativa. La società, con sede a Hangzhou, ha diffuso le cifre ufficiali tramite un comunicato stampa datato 27 aprile 2026. Le informazioni riguardano sia le performance annuali che i risultati del primo trimestre dell’anno in corso.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Hikvision has released its full-year 2025 and first-quarter 2026 financial results, demonstrating steady growth and enhanced operational quality. For the fiscal year 2025, the company reported a total revenue of RMB 92.51 billion (USD 12.95 billion1), representing a YoY increase of 0.01%. Net profit was RMB 14.20 billion (USD 1.99 billion), up 18.52% YoY. Underscoring its robust cash flow, the company announced an expected total cash dividend of RMB 10.54 billion (USD 1.48 billion) for 2025, representing a 74.25% payout ratio. The company maintained strong momentum entering 2026.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hikvision releases 2025 full-year and 2026 first-quarter financial results

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Hikvision releases 2025 full-year and 2026 first-quarter financial resultsHikvision has released its full-year 2025 and first-quarter 2026 financial results, demonstrating steady growth and enhanced operational quality. adnkronos.com

Hikvision releases 2024 full-year and 2025 first-quarter financial resultsHANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has announced its full-year financial results for 2024 and first-quarter results for 2025. In 2024, the company reported total revenue of RMB ... adnkronos.com