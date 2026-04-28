Il servizio di prenotazione di trasporti online ha annunciato il lancio di un’applicazione che integra ChatGPT, consentendo ai viaggiatori di pianificare spostamenti attraverso la più ampia rete di trasporti terrestri e marittimi in Asia. La nuova applicazione permette agli utenti di ricevere assistenza tramite intelligenza artificiale durante la prenotazione e l’organizzazione dei propri spostamenti. La piattaforma copre diverse modalità di trasporto e si rivolge a viaggiatori locali e internazionali.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BANGKOK, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — 12Go, the leading ground and sea transport brand in Asia and part of the Travelier group, today launches a ChatGPT App, bringing its large choice of buses, ferries, trains, and multimodal routes across Asia directly into ChatGPT. For the first time, travelers worldwide can use natural language to search and compare transport across Asia’s most fragmented transport ecosystems — and book in seconds once redirected to 12Go’s website and App. Asia’s ground and sea transport is dominated by thousands of small operators running largely offline businesses. Until now, most of these transport options were impossible to search and compare through an AI assistant.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 12Go Launches a ChatGPT App, Opening Asia’s Largest Ground and Sea Transport Network to AI-Native Travelers

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