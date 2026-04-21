Akuvox ha presentato il nuovo pannello AKClaw, il primo monitor interno progettato specificamente per funzionare con OpenClaw™ in modo nativo. L'azienda è specializzata in dispositivi di interfono e soluzioni per la smart home. La presentazione è avvenuta a Xiamen, in Cina, il 21 aprile 2026. Il prodotto, un monitor da 15 pollici, rappresenta una novità nel settore degli dispositivi di comunicazione domestica.

Interaction with AKClaw is designed to be “no-burden.” Users can command their home via natural language interaction or through Instant Messaging (IM) channels such as WhatsApp, Slack, and Discord, enabling seamless remote control of the entire smart home ecosystem. As the world’s first GMS-certified Android 14 indoor monitor, AKClaw seamlessly combines this vast ecosystem with OpenClaw’s natural language understanding and long-term memory, enabling it to function as a highly proactive life assistant. For instance, when AKClaw detects a conflict between users’ commands and Google Calendar, it proactively notifies the user and offers intelligent alternatives to ensure seamless daily management.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Akuvox Launches AKClaw Panel: The World’s First Indoor Monitor Optimized for Native OpenClaw™ Execution

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