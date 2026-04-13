Hyland ha annunciato la nomina di Lubor Ptacek come nuovo Vice Presidente Senior del reparto Marketing di prodotto. La società ha comunicato questa decisione attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, in cui si spiega che Ptacek si occuperà di guidare le strategie di promozione e sviluppo delle offerte di prodotto. La nomina fa parte di un processo di rafforzamento delle attività di marketing della compagnia.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Hyland advances its product narratives and go-to-market strategy, signaling a new phase of growth as the company fuels the agentic enterprise CLEVELAND, April 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and pioneer of the AI-native Content Innovation Cloud™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lubor Ptacek as Senior Vice President of Product Marketing. In this strategic marketing leadership role at Hyland, he will define and execute the company’s global portfolio and product marketing strategy, shaping how Hyland’s AI-native technologies are positioned, packaged, and brought to market across industries and regions.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hyland appoints Lubor Ptacek as Senior Vice President of Product Marketing

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