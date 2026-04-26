PetPivot, azienda statunitense specializzata in tecnologia per animali domestici, ha annunciato una promozione limitata in occasione della Festa della Mamma. Dal 29 aprile al 10 maggio 2026, sarà possibile acquistare gli strumenti AutoScooper 11 e AutoScooper 12 Lite con uno sconto di 20 dollari. La promozione riguarda prodotti destinati alla gestione delle esigenze degli animali domestici e sarà disponibile per un periodo di circa due settimane.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ROME, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetPivot, the US pet tech brand, is launching a limited-time Mother’s Day promotion on its AutoScooper 11 and AutoScooper 12 Lite, offering $20 off from April 29 to May 10, 2026. The campaign highlights the brand’s focus on simplifying daily pet care for busy households, especially for pet moms balancing family and home responsibilities. Both models are designed to reduce the burden of routine litter box cleaning through automated operation. Unlike many smart pet devices, they operate without Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and subscriptions. There are no ongoing fees, required accounts, or firmware updates needed to access core features, enabling a simple plug-and-play experience.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PetPivot Announces $20 Off AutoScooper 11 & AutoScooper 12 Lite for Mother’s Day

Notizie correlate

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Approfondimenti e contenuti

PetPivot Announces $20 Off AutoScooper 11 & AutoScooper 12 Lite for Mother’s DayNews dell'ultima ora dall'Italia e dal mondo. Notizie, video, rubriche e approfondimenti su Sport, Cronaca, Economia, Politica, Salute e tanto altro ... adnkronos.com

PetPivot Inc: PetPivot Announces $20 Off AutoScooper 11 & AutoScooper 12 Lite for Mother's DayPetPivot, the US pet tech brand, is launching a limited-time Mother's Day promotion on its AutoScooper 11 and AutoScooper 12 Lite, offering $20 off from April ... finanznachrichten.de